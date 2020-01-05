Nigerian Government Official Reacts to Cardi B Claiming She’s Filing for Citizenship : “We Can’t Wait to Receive You”

Cardi B's declaration that she was filing for Nigerian citizenship over fears war might break out has gotten a response from one of the African country's government officials.

On Saturday (Jan. 4), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of Nigeria's diaspora commission, reacted to Bardi's playful post.

"@iamcardib As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again," she posted. "Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It’s an indescribable experience."

Bashir Ahmad, personal assistant to Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari, used the opportunity to jokingly settle the Nigeria vs. Ghana rivalry. "Nigeria vs Ghana, case closed," he commented on Twitter.

The reactions came shortly after Bardi hopped on social media to address memes circulating about the trending topic of WWIII after the United States conducted an airstrike that killed Iranian commander Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani.

"Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅😩but shit ain’t no joke!" she posted. "Specially being from New York. Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship."

She also noted she would be picking her tribe.

Cardi B, who will be performing later this month at the Vewtopia Music Festival, visited Nigeria in December. During her time there she made sure to give back and donated hundreds of diapers, bottled water and feminine products at an orphanage in Largos.