Nick Cannon Responds to Actor Orlando Brown Claiming Nick Gave Him Oral Sex

Nick Cannon found himself trending on social media for an unexpected reason earlier today.

On Wednesday (Jan. 22), Orlando Brown posted a black-and-white video in which he claimed that Nick performed oral sex on him. In response, Nick addressed the actor but talked about a much larger issue with the former That’s So Raven star.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Nick said he viewed the video as a "cry out for help" from the actor. He also urged friends of Orlando to help him find the help he needs to address the actor's perceived mental illness.

"When I first saw this I thought it was fucking hilarious!!!!" he wrote. "But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a “teachable moment”!"

Nick continued writing: "First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was fucking brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on “Thats So Raven”. But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves. We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own."

"I watched various of this young brothers videos and all I see is a cry out for help. So I don’t know if there are any real leaders or solid individuals in this young man’s life but let’s embrace him and tighten him up so he doesn’t become another lost victim to these hollywood circumstances," Nick continued.

Finally, the Power 106 radio personality blamed the media for circulating Orlando's video for clickbait tactics.

"The most irresponsible parties involved in all of this is our media, specifically the “culturally conscious," Nick wrote. "For us to continue to post slander and tear one another down for click bait to make these white supremacy propagated platforms more money is asinine and deplorable. These cannibalistic tactics only destroy 'Us.' Really, in post like this, who wins??? We might chuckle, joke, pass the gossip on through our low frequency vibrations but does it truly make you feel good??? Especially knowing that there are higher powers looking down at you. So I hold @iheartradio @complex @worldstar accountable!"

You can read Nick Cannon's entire post below. See Brown's original video below that.