The Neptunes Are Making New Music With Jay-Z and Lil Nas X

The bling of The Neptunes' sound is about to be ringing through your speakers once again.

In a Thursday (Jan. 9) interview with Clash Magazine, Chad Hugo, half of the legendary production duo, confirmed in that he and Pharrell have been cooking up in the studio and working with the likes of Jay-Z and Lil Nas X.

"I’m focusing on The Neptunes stuff, getting back on The Neptunes grind," Hugo told the outlet. "We’re doing a couple of things. There’s a video game soundtrack that’s in the works right now that I can’t speak about, I’m not supposed to, but uh, it’s in the works right now. We just did some work with Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Blink-182, Lil Uzi Vert, Brandy, Ray-J, Snoh Alegra, G-Eazy..."

The Neptunes have been in the studio for the last 12 months according to the interview, and other acts they've gotten in with include Kaytranada, Dua Lipa and Rex Orange County. Hugo also revealed that they're working on something that would potentially land on an untitled Lil Nas X project.

"Actually, he was here in the studio the other day, we’re working on something for [Lil Nas X]," he said. "Hopefully [we will] come up with some other sounds."

Back in 2017, Hugo announced his retirement on social media. Fans and peers were understandably upset with the news but quickly found out that the producer was only trolling.

“I resign from the music business. Thanks again, people, for your support throughout all these years. Good luck/God bless!” read his initial tweet, which was then clarified in a statement by his rep as simply a "bad joke."