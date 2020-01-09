The Break Presents: Mo3

Rappers from Texas have made noise for their respective cities in 2019, from That Girl Lay Lay to Yella Beezy to Megan Thee Stallion. Dallas native Mo3 is continuing the Lone Star State's 2019 come up and heading into 2020 with a growing fan base.

The rapper has been building his name up since 2014, when he released his debut project, Shottaz, which earned him both the attention and tutelage of southern rap legend Boosie Badazz. What makes Mo3 stand out in a region that's full of talent is his ability to share emotion while maintaining his authenticity.

His background is the streets, but he wants to make music that everyone can see themselves in. His 2018 single "Errybody" and its subsequent Boosie-assisted remix really helped solidify Mo3. The remix video has been viewed 42 million times on YouTube. His latest project is Osama, a 19-track album in which he uses the style that got him to this point.

Mo3 wants to reach the next level, and he's working hard to get there. Get to know him in this week's edition of XXL's The Break.

Age: 26

Hometown: Dallas

I grew up listening to: "Boosie BadAzz. I could relate to him, all the way around. Life story for life story. [Making music that people can relate to], that's my main focus."

My style’s been compared to: "Boosie [Badazz]. I'm the Texas Boosie, I'm the Boosie of this generation. I love it."

I’m going to blow up because: "Its destined, man. This God's calling right here. I done made it this far, I came a long way, man. I come from a whole ’nother type of background. When you get the opportunity to change ya life and change ya ways, you gotta go on and take advantage."

What’s your most slept-on song, and why? "'Errybody.' It's right now, it's 40 million views. But it can be 140 million views, you get what I'm sayin? Everybody need to hear it. I feel like the genre around it...it's the streets. So you know the streets ain't always accepted in a lot of places. But once you hear the song, even the people that ain't in the streets, they say, 'I been through that though, I can relate.' You don't have to be from the streets to know somebody is not your friend."

My standout records to date have been: "'Errybody' and 'Long Time Coming.' 'Two Nineteen.'"

My standout moments to date have been: "I don't know, it's different. Every day it's something different. Like, I'm happy to be in here, I watched them three letters [XXL] a long time. No cap, it's something different every day. It's better than being in the ’partments, in the breezeway.

Most people don’t know: "I play a lot. Everybody think I'm serious, got an attitude, be mad. I be playing too much. And I don't do no drugs, I don't smoke, I don't drink."

I’m going to be the next: "’Pac, Jay-Z, Michel Jackson, Tyler Perry, Spike Lee, all in one."

Follow Mo3 on SoundCloud and Instagram.

Standouts:

"Errybody (Remix)" featuring Boosie Badazz

"Long Time Coming"

"Why"

Osama