Meek Mill Clowns 6ix9ine After New Picture of Rapper in Prison Surfaces

Meek Mill has jokes.

On Tuesday (Jan. 21), a new photo of 6ix9ine from behind bars made its way to social media by way of the rapper's girlfriend, Jade. The Shade Room shared the photo on their page shortly after Jade posted it.

As the picture started to go viral, Meek appeared in The Shade Room's comments section to take a jab at the incarcerated rapper. "That witness protection drip," the Philadelphia rapper wrote.

Meek is among a bevy of rappers who have been very critical of 6ix9ine for cooperating with authorities against his one-time Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates in a federal case.

Last September, Meek, whose Championships LP garnered a Best Rap Album nomination for the 2020 Grammy Awards, offered his advice to those who want to clout chase on social media.

“69 going up in s federal courthouse today kids! Message of the day don’t be a Internet gangsta... be yourself! #cloutisnottheroute get money,” he tweeted on his Twitter account.

Before that tweet, in June, Meek further addressed 6ix9ine’s legal situation on Instagram by explaining that what the Brooklyn rapper did was simply wrong and not to be repeated by anyone looking for social media fame.

"What he did was wrong, plain and simple.... trouble making.... clout chasing," he wrote in an Instagram comment. “Don't follow that path young kings be great!"

Check out 6ix9ine's current prison photo and a comment Meek made below.