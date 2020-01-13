Meechy Darko’s Father Killed by Police After Allegedly Stabbing Officer

The father of Flatbush Zombies' Meechy Darko was shot and killed after attacking a Miami Beach police officer this past weekend. A spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department confirms this with XXL today (Jan. 13).

In a press release, it's said that Ryan O. Simms, who was the father of the rapper, stabbed Miami Beach police Officer Ricardo Castillo after Castillo and other members of the force responded to a security's call from the city's Mango's Cafe on Saturday night (Jan. 11). In the call, they told Miami Beach police that Simms was threatening staff with a knife. The Miami Beach police say Simms stabbed Castillo after they responded to the call and that police shot and killed Simms after the stabbing. Castillo is said to be in the Intensive Care Unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Reacting to the news, Meechy shared a heartfelt Instagram post this afternoon.

"My heart is shattered. Never ever in my life felt pain like this before On January 12th My father was Shot & Killed by Miami PD," he wrote in one part of the post. It should be noted that Simms was reportedly killed by members of the Miami Beach Police Department rather than the Miami PD.

Meechy continues by calling attention to mental illness, which is something he appears to suggest his father was dealing with.

"I’m trying to stay strong and be tough for him," Meechy continues. "I’m filled with so many emotions right now I don’t want to come on here for any type of sympathy I want to spread this message To Any and everyone out there dealing with Mental illness Please get help.

To Any and everyone out there that has a loved one dealing with mental illness

Please help them. It’s not an easy road but it’s one that needs to be taken."

This investigation for this matter is being handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

XXL has reached out to Meechy's camp for further comment.