Mase Calls Out Diddy, Claims Mogul Wouldn’t Accept $2 Million to Buy Back His Publishing

Mase just put Diddy on the Summer Jam screen.

On Friday (Jan. 31), the Harlem rapper called out his former boss for his alleged shady business practices and highlighted Diddy's recent Grammy speech as a reference for hypocrisy. In his Instagram post, Mase laid out the details of his original Bad Boy deal with Diddy and referred to it as a "horrendous business model."

"I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself," Mase said. "Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label. For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don’t want to comply w/ his horrendous business model."

He continued, detailing how he'd continue to perform and make appearances with Diddy despite barely getting anything for it because he wanted to address the issue at the right time. He then revealed details of a conversation he allegedly had with Diddy just days ago.

"I offered u 2m in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing(as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 yrs old," Mase writes in the post, which includes a screenshot of a recent tweet in which Meek Mill calls out record executives for the shady deals they've locked so many artists into.

"Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GUY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back," Mase continues. "Or else I can wait until I’m 50 years old and it will revert back to me from when I was 19 years old. You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all."

The speech Mase is referencing happened at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala on Saturday night (Jan. 25), where Mase actually performed as part of a tribute to Diddy as he was honored with the 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award. In his speech, Diddy called out the Recording Academy for their perceived lack of respect for rappers and R&B singers.

“So I say this with love to the Grammys, because you really need to know this, every year y’all be killing us man. Man, I’m talking about the pain. I’m speaking for all these artists here, the producers, the executives," Diddy said. "The amount of time it takes to make these records, to pour your heart into it, and you just want an even playing field.”

XXL has reached out to Diddy's camp for comment.