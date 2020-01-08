New Mac Miller Album to Drop Next Week

A new Mac Miller album is incoming.

On Wednesday (Jan. 8), one of Mac's family members used the rapper's Instagram account to announce that Mac's first posthumous album is set to drop next week. Circles, the follow-up to his album Swimming, will be released on Jan. 17.

The person who penned the message says that Mac had been "well into the process of recording" a companion project for his critically acclaimed Swimming LP. "Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle—Swimming in Circles was the concept," reads part of the message.

The post also reveals that singer-producer-composer Jon Brion, who famously worked with Kanye West for the rapper's Late Registration LP, had been helping Mac with the project. After Mac's death of a drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018, Brion decided to complete the album with the conversations he'd had with Miller fueling its remaining development.

"This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it," reads one part of the post. It was the first image uploaded to Mac's account since his passing.

"One of the most difficult decisions in the process is how best to let people know about it –– how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred. So this will be the only post on any of his channels. Information regarding this release, his charity, and Malcolm himself will be found at @92tilinfiity. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take this time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all. With humility and gratitude. Malcolm’s family."

Three men have been arrested in connection with Mac Miller's death. Cameron James Pettit, Stephen Walter and Ryan Reavis were hit with various drug-selling charges, and they all face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and the potential for life without parole if convicted.

Pettit pled not guilty in October of 2019. Reavis and Walter have yet to enter a plea.

See what appears to be the Circles album cover below.

Warner