LSU Football Player Thinks Nas Is Bow Wow: Watch

Before Louisiana State University defeated Clemson in the 2020 National Championship game on Monday night (Jan. 13), one LSU player had an extremely awkward moment when he confused Nas for Bow Wow.

In a video segment ESPN posted to their YouTube channel on Monday, players from both LSU and Clemson were asked to play a game called Name the 90s. The participants, who were born between 1998 and 2001, were asked to identify people and things from the 90s like AOL, VCR's and even a young Britney Spears. Midway through the game, a photo of a young Nas appeared. While a few players recognized the Queensbridge rapper, who dropped his Lost Tapes 2 album last year, one player, Joseph Evans actually confused the young Nasir for Bow Wow.

"Who is this? Bow Wow?" Evans asked after cackling at the photo.

Evans was born in 2001 which is seven years after Nas' debut album, Illmatic dropped. Other players on LSU and Clemson couldn't name the rapper based on his 90s headshot neither.

Speaking of Illmatic, Nas is done celebrating his debut album. Back in October, Nas admitted that he's over the tributes and wants to move on.

“I’m tired of celebrating it,” Nas said. “I’m grateful, but it has started to take on a life of its own. I just did the 20th anniversary with the National Symphony Orchestra five years ago and, the next thing you know, five years go by and it’s a calendar that I didn’t ask for showing me how fast time moves.”

Watch LSU and Clemson play Name the 90s below.