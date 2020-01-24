Lord Jamar Responds to Eminem Diss, Calls Rapper a “F**kin’ Filthy Piece of Trailer Park S*!t”

Lord Jamar is firing back at Eminem.

In a new interview posted Thursday (Jan. 23), the Brand Nubian rapper responded to Em's lyrics about him on his song "I Will," off his new album, Music to Be Murdered By. Jamar, who's been dissed by the Detroit rapper before, says that he has no problem living rent-free inside Em's head.

“What I figured out is I live rent-free inside Eminem’s fucking brain," Lord Jamar said in a Vlad TV interview. "I got squatters’ rights in that bitch. OK? And might I say, it’s fucking filthy in there. He talks about, ‘Yeah, I be cleaning the sinks for Rakim and all this.’ Yeah, you know what, we clean our fucking houses you fuckin’ filthy piece of trailer park shit."

On the song "I Will" featuring Royce 5’9", Joell Ortiz and KXNG Crooked, Em uses wordplay to bash Jamar's lyrics as being "worse."

“Got a crown of thorns, but it won’t fit around the horns," Em raps in his verse. "But I’ma keep it a buck like a dollar store/I’m more than you bargained for and I am far more worse/Than a 40-some bar Lord Jamar verse.”

Jamar's latest response comes nearly two years after Eminem dissed Jamar on his song "Fall," featured on his previous LP, Kamikaze. Clearly, Jamar isn't a fan of being mentioned in the Shady Records CEO's lyrics. He also believes Em's new song "Stepdad" is a shot at him.

“I know what this bitch ass said,” Jamar said. “And? And what? I’m still unscathed. Guess what? Muthafuckas still ain’t listening to that in the hood. Nobody came to me in the hood and was like, ‘Yo, I just heard this Eminem song where he went at you.’ No, they gotta read about it on MTO and shit like that. Because again, my point is proven. Nobody listens to your fuckin’ shit. So I’m chillin’ right now. You could talk about me a million times.”

Watch Lord Jamar react to Eminem's disses below.

Here's Every Rapper Eminem Name-Drops on His Music to be Murdered By Album

Tommy Boy Music, LLC

Song: "Godzilla" Featuring Juice Wrld

Lyric: "Take it back to Fat Pete's with a maxi single/Look at my rap sheets, what attracts these people/Is my gangster, bitch, like Apache with a catchy jingle"