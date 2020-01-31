UPDATE:

Speaking with his good friend Skip Bayless for a Friday (Jan. 31) episode of Fox Sports 1's Undisputed, Weezy confirmed that the 24-second silence on his Funeral song "Bing James" was a tribute to Kobe.

Watch what Weezy's got to say about this for yourself below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lil Wayne's fans are convinced that the rapper honored the late Kobe Bryant on his new album.

On Friday (Jan. 31), Weezy's fan base noticed that the Young Money CEO's new Funeral album has 24 songs on it. Fans think that the song count is a nod to the number 24, which is the jersey Kobe wore from the 2006-2007 NBA season to the end of his career. Before that, Kobe was No. 8. On the Jay Rock-assisted song "Bing James," which happens to be No. 8 on the new album, the musical portion ends at 2:59 with 24 seconds of silence before it continues on to the next track. Fans think that Wayne intentionally inserted that moment of silence at the end of the song for the late Los Angeles Laker.

Listen to the song below.

"Nothing can make this week better like a new @LilTunechi album, and this man went and drooped a 24 song album with a 24sec moment of silence on the 8th track... Just wow 💜💛💜💛," one Twitter user said.

It's safe to say that Lil Wayne has always been a huge fan of Kobe, especially during the NBA player's time on the Lakers. Back in 2009, Lil Wayne was so inspired by the Lakers' win over the Denver Nuggets during the 2009 Western Conference Finals that he made a song called "Kobe Bryant," which appeared on his Tear Drop Tune 2 mixtape.

From that point on, Kobe and Lil Wayne gave props and opportunities to one another. Kobe was the first to reveal the first promo poster for Wayne's Carter V back in 2014. Wayne once said that Kobe was better than Michael Jordan. Now, fans are convinced that Wayne is paying homage to Kobe after his untimely death on Jan. 26.

Lil Wayne nor anyone from his camp has confirmed that the moment of silence was for Kobe, but fans are already convinced he honors the Black Mamba. See what they've got to say below.