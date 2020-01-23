Lil Wayne to Drop New Album Funeral Next Friday

The release date for Lil Wayne's Funeral album is here.

On Thursday (Jan. 23), Weezy announced that his new project will drop next Friday (Jan. 31). He used his Twitter account to make the announcement, which includes a link to the shop where you can buy the new project.

This announcement comes nearly four years after he first teased the project during his appearance on The Nine Club podcast in 2016. Then, back on April 30, 2019, Weezy hit up his Instagram Story and posted an emoji of a coffin. The ordinary image immediately got his diehard fans hyped up and ready for the follow-up to Tha Carter V.

Lil Wayne's new album will be available for digital download on Jan. 31, and the LP will be emailed to people who buy it. A physical copy of the album would ship in 10 weeks. Weezy is also selling vinyl, cassettes and merch.

Wayne originally had plans to drop the album at the end of 2019. During his interview with New Orleans radio station Q93 last August, the "Uproar" rapper confirmed that Funeral would be his next project and that it could arrive by the end of 2019. Speaking to XXL the month before, in July 2019, Weezy confirmed the LP was on the way while revealing that he'd connected with Lil Baby and Big Sean for songs.

"I’ve worked with a bunch of artists already," Weezy said at the time. "I don’t want to give up the goods on too many. Lil Baby. I’m a big Lil Baby fan. So it was a swap type of thing. You send me a song, I send… that type of thing. But actually he demanded that he work with me. That’s a new thing these days. Back in the days when I was doing it, there was no such thing as you send me your song. You had to be in the studio with that person. He demanded that. So I respected that. We got to do the session together. We was out here in New York, not long ago. Probably a month ago. It was him, I and Big Sean."

Here's to Weezy's new LP setting the web on fire upon its release.