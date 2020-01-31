Lil Wayne Admits He Thought 21 Savage Was Group of 21 Rappers

Lil Wayne is on a whole 'nother level than the rest of the rap world. That level is so different he often has no idea whom people are referring to when they mention the latest breakout rap star to take over the game.

On Friday (Jan. 31), Tidal premiered the new episode of REVOLT's Drink Champs' featuring Weezy. During his conversation with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Wayne speaks about his new Funeral album and brings up a time when he thought 21 Savage was more than just one rapper. The Young Money rapper says that he once believed 21 Savage was actually a group of rappers.

"I remember I mistaked 21 Savage for a damn group," Wayne explains. "When they asked me [about him] I said 'They got 21 fucking lil rappers in one group?' I was so serious. I was like, 'Man, that's like a new Wu-Tang, right?"

Later on in the interview, Wayne ended up revealing something that fans might have found equally shocking. During a quick game of This or That, N.O.R.E. asked whether Wayne liked Quality Control Music or T.D.E. (Top Dawg Entertainment) better. Wayne appeared as if he didn't know anything about the labels.

"I don't know who T.D.E is," Wayne replied.

Of course, Weezy knows who Kendrick Lamar is since they both collaborated on Wayne's "Mona Lisa" track off Tha Carter V.

