Lil Wayne Claims He’s Got 20 More Albums Recorded

More than 20 years into his rap career, it's abundantly clear Lil Wayne loves the craft.

In a Zane Lowe interview that was released just hours after Weezy's new Funeral album dropped on Friday (Jan. 31) Lil Wayne revealed that he's got 20 more albums in the can.

"That's always beautiful to look back at the finished product and what we came out with, what we ended up with," the 37-year-old began. "And also, the results of the finished product is always rewarding, as well. I have beautiful fans. But my fans all, they also know that once it's put out, they already know I'm moving on. They already know I got 20 more albums already in my back pocket."

While Wayne's claim might seem hard to believe, fans are more than aware of his studio work ethic. He's got a cross-decade discography to prove it. With more than 20 mixtapes, 13 studio albums, three compilation projects, and two EPs, Weezy has dozens of solo projects connected to his name.

Funeral, a 24-track album with features from XXXTentacion, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, The-Dream and more, only adds to an extremely dense catalog. The new album follows Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V that was unleashed in September 2018 after Wayne settled issues with Cash Money Records.

Elsewhere in his interview with Lowe, Wayne spoke on the death of NBA great Kobe Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others last Sunday (Jan. 26).

"Everybody know, obviously very terrible day for sports," Wayne said. "But as far as me and with my concern and my thoughts and prayers was just for the family of Mr. Bryant and the family of the others' lives that were lost from the tragedy, and the situation, the accident. I have kids, man. I have four kids. And I have a beautiful daughter, and I cannot imagine. And I've been trying not to imagine. Again, thoughts and prayers to the families."

On his new album, Weezy provided a tribute to Kobe with "Bing James," a Jay Rock-assisted song that includes a 24-second moment of silence for the late basketball superstar. No. 24 was the number Kobe wore on his Los Angeles Lakers jersey from 2006 until he retired in 2016.