Lil Reese’s Voice Has Yet to Return Following November 2019 Shooting

Lil Reese is still recovering from his November shooting.

The rapper is lucky to be alive after being shot in the neck in a Chicago suburb back on Nov. 11. Unfortunately, due to the shooting, Reese's voice has yet to return nearly two and a half months following the incident. On Friday (Jan. 24), a supporter of the rapper sent him well wishes on Twitter.

"I hope Lil Reese get his voice back, that nigga be dropping hits," the person noted.

The post got a response from Reese who replied, "I pray my shit come back everyday I wake up God got me tho it be back."

As previously reported, Reese was shot while sitting in traffic at Pulaski Road and 167th Street in the Country Club Hills neighborhood. The shooter reportedly got out of his car and let off at least 12 shots at the rapper from a small rifle, according to witnesses. By the time paramedics arrived, Reese had already been transported to South Suburban Hospital's emergency room before he was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center and listed in critical condition. Four days later, he was released from the hospital. Authorities recovered the car used in the shooting and claimed to have a person of interest.

Reese later posted an image of his gruesome throat wound and revealed his voice was damaged by the bullet. However, he was in good spirits. "Made 4 it Lifes a gamble I got hella luck 🖤," he captioned the photo.

The Chicago rapper is still optimistic his voice will return.