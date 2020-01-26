On a night with very few surprises, Lil Nas X brought some electricity to the 2020 Grammy Awards when he brought out Nas to perform "Rodeo" at the Staples Center. You read that right.

Taking the stage alongside his "Old Town Road (Remix)" collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus and superstar K-Pop group BTS on Sunday night (Jan. 26), Nas X's performance was already a pretty wild one. By the time Nas popped up, things had gone into overdrive. While Lil Nas X has never been anti-old-school, no one saw this collab coming.

Using his typically furious flow, Nas had no problems getting bars off on a beat that was originally inhabited by Nas X and another rapper with very few similarities to OG Nas. This version of the song will drop tonight. Check out the performance below.

The version of "Rodeo" that shows up on Lil Nas X's 7 EP features Cardi B, but for his debut Grammy performance, Nas X, whose name is a reference to that of Mr. Nasir Jones, clearly felt the need to inject the performance with some unexpected energy. Needless to say, fans were shocked.

"LIL NAS X JUST BROUGHT OUT BIG NAS TO DO A REMIX FOR RODEO AAAHHHHH HOLY SHIT," tweeted one fan.

Lil Nas X has yet to hit the tour circuit, but with performances like this one in mind, it feels like he probably should soon.