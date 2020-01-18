Lil Baby Dropping New Album in February

The new Lil Baby album is coming soon.

On Saturday (Jan. 18), the Quality Control rapper revealed to fans on Twitter that the LP will be dropping sometime in February.

"Album 2/?/20 I’ll let y’all kno the exact Date ASAP," he tweeted.

The update narrows the project's release date down to four days if he releases the album on a traditional Friday; the 7th, 14th, 21th or 28th.

The new album is titled My Turn and was previously teased by the rapper back in October when he said it would come out before the end of the year. Since pushed back, Baby unveiled the artwork for the forthcoming LP earlier this month and recently released the latest single, "Sum 2 Prove."

Lil Baby had a productive 2019 despite not dropping a project last year. He won the Best New Artist award at the 2019 BET Awards, beating out City Girls, Blueface, Juice Wrld and Queen Naija. He also worked with Lil Wayne on a collaboration that should appear on Tunechi's upcoming album, Funeral.

"I’m a big Lil Baby fan," Wayne told XXL last summer. "So it was a swap type of thing. You send me a song, I send… that type of thing. But actually he demanded that he work with me. That’s a new thing these days. Back in the days when I was doing it, there was no such thing as you send me your song. You had to be in the studio with that person. He demanded that. So I respected that. We got to do the session together. We was out here in New York, not long ago. Probably a month ago."

My Turn is the follow-up project to 2018's Street Gossip.