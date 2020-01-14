Kodak Black hasn't been on top of any list since his last album, Dying to Live, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart back in December 2018. Today, he reportedly returned to a top spot, though it's not for anything related to music.

According to a report WBFO News published on Tuesday (Jan. 14), Kodak is at No. 1 on the Buffalo (N.Y.) Field Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s list of the biggest seizures and arrests of 2019. The list consists of seizures made by CBP of drugs, jewelry, weapons and even furs.

According to U.S. Customs, on April 17, 2019, CBP officers in Buffalo, N.Y., ran into Kodak and his crew in two separate vehicles at the Lewiston Bridge border crossing, which is an international bridge that separates the United States and Canada. Upon searching their vehicles, officers discovered four handguns, a loaded magazine cartridge and a personal use amount of marijuana. Kodak and his three co-travelers were all arrested for felony possession of a weapon under New York State Penal Law. A day after his arrest, Kodak posted bail and was released from CBP custody.

Other seizures that made the list include CBP officers seizing 16 fur coats in a commercial shipment. In another seizure, officers discovered 7.8 pounds of steroids in shipments of bobblehead toys.

As for why the Buffalo office of U.S. Customs would release such a list to the public, a rep told WBFO News it's their way to recognize the CBF’s dedicated work in protecting the nation’s security.

“The CBP Officers within Buffalo Field Operations work tirelessly to protect our nation’s security,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, acting director of Buffalo Field Operations. “This list is just a small snapshot of the outstanding work they do day in and day out.”

Kodak is currently serving a 46-month prison sentence on federal firearms charges related to his May 11 arrest in Miami.