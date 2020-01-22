Kodak Black’s Mother Hires Trayvon Martin Family Attorney for Rapper, Says She’ll Kill Herself If Son Dies in Prison

Days after Kodak Black accused the prison he'd been staying in of "systematically trying to kill" him, his mother has spoken out and gotten the help of a famous attorney to plot legal action against the Bureau of Prisons.

According to a Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 22) report from Florida's WSVN 7 News, Kodak's mother, Marlene Simmons believes her son's pleas for help and has enlisted attorney Benjamin Crump to help her in this matter. Crump famously represented the family of slain teen Trayvon Martin in a case against Martin's killer, George Zimmerman in 2013. Kodak's safety is at the center of her decision to hire Crump.

“I want to make sure my son is okay,” Simmons says. “I want to make sure they don’t kill my son. If they kill my son, if my son dies, I’m going to kill myself too. My son, after God, my son is life to me. My son is everything for me.”

The information that led Kodak's mother to be concerned came in the form of Instagram posts Kodak's team uploaded last Thursday (Jan. 16). In the posts, Kodak, who was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on firearms charges in November 2019, accuses prison officials of humiliating him and drugging him minutes before he was involved in a brawl with another inmate in October 2019. He also claims that the prison prevented his mom from visiting him on Dec. 23 and that on New Year's Eve, he was handed a tray with no food.

In an effort to get more information about Kodak's current state, Kodak's mother and Crump scheduled a welfare check for today. They were surprised to learn that hours before they were supposed to meet with the rapper, he was put on a bus to Kentucky. Crump doesn't believe that's a coincidence.

“We believe they intentionally moved him, so he couldn’t meet with his attorneys,” says Crump.

Kodak's mother and his legal team reportedly plan to take legal action on Kodak's behalf. Their next move is to visit the rapper in Kentucky.

XXL has reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons but has yet to get an official comment.