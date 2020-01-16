Kodak Black Believes He’s Strategically Being Killed in Prison, Claims He Was Handed Breakfast Tray With No Food

Kodak Black says he's facing some horrible conditions behind bars.

On Thursday (Jan. 16), the rapper (or a member of his team on his behalf) shared a lengthy Instagram post detailing the alleged inhumane conditions he's currently facing as an inmate at the Miami Federal Detention Center. Among the allegations, Kodak accused the FDC of a conspiracy and having him jumped.

"Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date," Kodak wrote. "There is a big conspiracy going on in this building. Me. Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority. She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary. Also, doing anything to take my gain time so that I come home literally when I am supposed to."

Kodak continued by detailing alleged issues with his visitation.

"One morning, she pulled me out my cell to tell me she is going to 'Take my pretty little girlfriend off my visitation list,' he wrote. "For no other reason but to add insult to my distress. Not being able to see my significant other while locked away in this hell hole. Also, I was denied visit with my mother on December 23, two days before Christmas. Not only does my incoming mail take an average of a month To get to me but they are messing with my outgoing mail as well. My family hasn’t received none of my letters for the holidays. Which is borderline cruel and unethical, but as if all this is not enough, on December 31 New Year’s Eve to be exact, I was handed an empty tray for breakfast. I brought it o their attention, but nothing was done for me. Since the camera shows them entering a tray through my flap, but meanwhile there is nothing in my tray when i. opened it."

He added that they "are strategically killing me slowly in here" as he ended the note.

Kodak followed up with a second post shortly afterward. In it, he details the alleged suicide of a man he was with in solitary confinement after guards allegedly ignored his calls for help.

"About four months ago there was a guy in here in solitary confinement that was well known throughout the building Pete was a very kind and generous person and while in solitary confinement Pete’s health condition reached a very advanced Stage while he was in excruciating pain!" Kodak explained. "So, Pete requested medical attention (like myself) which was denied ( like myself) because he felt like he was dying ( like myself ) As Pete’s constant [cries] for help fell on deaf ears, he decided to take himself out of his misery by hanging himself from the bunk to end his pain and suffering."

This is not the first time Kodak has alleged poor treatment behind bars. Back in December, the rapper spoke out on Instagram as well, accusing the FDC of lacing him and more.

Kodak has been behind bars since being arrested o firearms charges last May. In November, Kodak was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

XXL has reached out to the Miami Federal Detention Center for comment.