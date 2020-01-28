Kodak Black Working on New Projects in Prison

Kodak Black is remaining busy behind bars.

On Monday (Jan. 27), the rapper's lawyer went to visit Kodak at a federal facility in Oklahoma and shared an update on his client on social media. In an Instagram post, Bradford Cohen said that Kodak is in good spirits and is working on new projects.

"Flew up for the day to Oklahoma to see @kodakblack he's doing well," Cohen wrote. "As I have done for many of my clients that I want to check on. The FDC Oklahoma counselors and managers went put of their way to accommodate a visit on an off day and with short notice. We will address the issues in FDC Miami in good time. It was good to see him and he was in good spirits. He is working on new projects and reading. He wants to thank all of you for the support. #kodakblack #wingofjustice."

Cohen doesn't say what types of new projects Kodak is working on, so it will be interesting to see whether they have anything to do with music.

Kodak was just recently transferred to the Oklahoma facility as a temporary holding spot until he moves on to his permanent destination in Kentucky. The rapper will remain at the latter location until his official release date of Aug. 14, 2022.

The news of the move followed Kodak's complaints of poor treatment while serving his initial time in Miami's Federal Correctional Institute. Among other things, the rapper alleged that FCI officials were trying to strategically kill him, that he was having visitation issues and that he was being laced and beaten up.

Reports state that Kodak's move was simply standard procedure, and not necessarily as a result of his complaints, however.