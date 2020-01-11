Kodak Black Tells Drake He’s Drizzy’s Biggest Fan, Wants to Make an Album Together

Kodak Black is apparently a huge Drake fan.

The South Florida has been using social media sparingly while in prison. On Friday (Jan. 10), he hopped on Instagram to share his love for the 6 God's music and his desire to work with the OVO rapper.

"I am your biggest fan sir," Kodak commented under one of Aubrey's IG pics from earlier in the week. "I love your music sir."

He added, "If we can't do a whole album together I never want to do a song with you sir."

ChampagnePapi via Instagram

If Drake was interested in collabing, it would be a while before Kodak would be able to make it happen. Back in November, he was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on charges related obtaining firearms illegally. He has appealed the ruling.

In December, the rapper used his Instagram page to speak out about what he's been going through and lofted some scandalous claims against the prison and members of the staff.

"I have been here for 45 days without commissary, hygiene stressed out and on psych meds. Having to mourn the loss of my brother Juice World behind the doors," he wrote in part. "Prior to this there were a few inmates who intentionally beat up ... An officer and no charges were filed. Meanwhile I get into a fight with another inmate and this officer jumps in to inflict harm on himself and capitalize on my status as a local celebrity."

In Drake-related news, he and Future just dropped the new single, "Life Is Good." After spending parts of 2019 on the touring circuit, it looks like Drake will be bringing more chunes this year.