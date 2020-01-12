Kendrick Lamar may have finished recording his highly anticipated new album.

On Saturday (Jan. 11), former Billboard editorial director and current columnist for the publication, Bill Werde, revealed via social media that sources are telling him K. Dot's upcoming LP is in the finishing stages and it could be more rock influenced.

"Did anyone not named Beyonce release better, more meaningful back-to-back albums last decade than Kendrick Lamar?" Werde commented on Twitter. "Are you interested to know that I hear from several friends that recording on the new album may finally be done? And that he’s pulling in more rock sounds this time?"

He added, "Also, just to be clear, just because recording had hit a point where folks believe it may be finished — albums go back to the studio all the time after this point, and for a million different reasons."

Any word of progress is welcomed to fans of the rapper. He hasn't put out a solo album since 2017's DAMN. Whispers of a rock influence on the LP would not be surprising as the Compton, Calif. MC has experimented on different sounds on his albums including the highly jazz-influenced To Pimp a Butterfly.

This isn't the first sign we've seen that a new Kendrick album might be coming sooner than later. After mostly laying low for the past couple of years, he has multiple festival dates booked overseas for the summer, which could be a sign that a tour is coming. His last big tour coincided with the release of his album.