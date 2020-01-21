Joe Budden Wants Eminem to Stop Dissing Him

Days after Eminem seemingly called out Joe Budden on his new album, Music to Be Murdered By, Budden has issued a response. Apparently, the 39-year old rapper doesn't want any smoke with his one-time labelmate, and he doesn't think Em should want any either.

On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, which hit the internet on Saturday (Jan. 18), Budden insisted that after their past beef, he wants no bad blood between himself and the Michigan rapper, who seemingly dissed Budden on his new song "Lock it Up."

"The same way I feel like he should stop dissing Lord Jamar, I feel like he should stop dissing me," Budden began. "Ay whatever we had, that exchange, when you did all of the videos, the trapped in the closet interview videos and I said whatever I said on the pod, it was a moment in time."

In the song in question, Em appears to call Budden a traitor as part of a metaphor on "Lock It Up." "Tryna save at Kroger/So why would I give a fuck about backstabbin' Trader Joe for," he raps on the song.

The "Pump It Up" rapper says that he won't have any responses to the apparent diss Em's just thrown at him. "We had our exchange and it over. In 2020, I can't harbor negativity toward not only one of the best rappers but somebody who I am not angry at."

Budden and Em used to be on good terms as Budden was once a member of Slaughterhouse, which is a rap group that was signed to Em's Shady Records.

However, after Budden transitioned to being more of a media personality than MC in subsequent years, he eventually offered his opinion on Eminem's Revival album before it dropped in 2017. After Budden dismissed the album outright, Em threw some bars at him on his early 2018 remix of his song "Chloraseptic." After that, Em dissed Budden again on his Kamikaze track "Fall." A month later, Budden said that he had been better than Eminem as a rapper for 10 years. Clearly, Em still isn't cool with that.

Listen to this clip from The Joe Budden Podcast below. Fast forward to the 3-minute mark to hear Joe Budden talk about being dissed by Eminem below.

