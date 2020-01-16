Jim Jones Says a Dipset Movie Might Happen

Don't look now, but a Diplomats film might just happen one day soon.

In a Jan. 13 interview with Nick Cannon on his Power 106 Los Angeles morning radio show, Nick Cannon Mornings, Dipset member Jim Jones revealed that when fellow Dipset member Juelz Santana gets released from prison, a Diplomats movie might be a project the group will work on.

"The Diplomat movie might be in the works when [Juelz] comes out. That's probably more of our focus than anything," he told Nick. "People know we make music and there's always a nostalgic value when we pop out and do music. But I do believe we got a story that needs to be seen in hip-hop like no other. I know people have a lot of their own glory story, but we really have an action flick that needs to be told I swear to God."

Juelz, born LaRon James, is currently serving a 27-month sentence in prison stemming from a March 2018 incident at the Newark Liberty International Airport where he tried to go through a terminal checkpoint with a loaded .38 caliber handgun and eight oxycodone pills in his bag. At the time, the 37-year-old rapper fled the scene and reportedly hopped in a taxi and escaped. Juelz eventually surrendered to police a few days later to face federal charges. Last August, he pled guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Last December, Juelz's wife, Kimbella Vanderhee, announced on her Instagram page that her husband is coming home this summer. "Fuck out of here 2019!!" she wrote in a caption of a jail photo of her incarcerated husband. "Summer 2020 my HUSBAND will be home, bring on the new year so we can start our new beginning!! We did our longest leg in the feds now we’re on our shortest leg count down til he comes, the kids and I are so looking forward to it! This year was tough but we got through it through the grace of GOD! I am grateful my husband is doing well doing what he has to do. Juelz says WHAT UP and he’ll be home soon."

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Juelz is set to be released on Feb. 10, 2021. But there is a possibility that his release date was moved up because of good conduct.

Watch Jim Jones' full interview with Nick Cannon below. Fast-forward to the 13:17 mark to hear him talk about a possible Diplomats movie.