Hostyle Has Passed Away, Says Rapper’s Group Screwball

Hostyle, a member of the Queens rap group Screwball, reportedly died this past weekend. The cause of death is still unknown. On Monday (Jan. 20), the official Screwball Instagram account announced the passing of Hostyle, born Frederick Ivey.

“Deeply [saddened] to [announce] the passing of our brother HOSTYLE. Thank u to everyone who has reached out,” reads a message alongside a clip of the group’s video “H-O-S-T-Y-L-E.”

Screwball, which consisted of members Blaq Poet, Hostyle, Kyron and the late rapper KL, released their debut album, Y2K: The Album in 2000 via Tommy Boy Records. The collection featured the controversial single "Who Shot Rudy?" and the anthemic track “H-O-S-T-Y-L-E.” The LP also featured production from producers Marley Marl, DJ Premier and Pete Rock.

Screwball would drop two more projects after their debut. Their second album, Loyalty, was released in 2001 on Landspeed Records and Screwed Up, a compilation project of new and old tunes in 2004 via Hydra Entertainment. Four years later, Screwball member KL died of an asthma attack in 2008.

Hostyle himself would go on to release a solo album called One Eyed Maniac in 2004. He also made guest appearances on other rap projects including, DJ Muggs’s compilation album, Soul Assassins II, in 2000 and Cormega’s 2007 LP Who Am I?.

Upon hearing the news of Hostyle’s passing, several rappers went on social media to express their condolences.

"DAMN... the worst news ever. I just found out my people HOSTYLE from SCREWBALL passed away," tweeted R.A. The Rugged Man through his Twitter account on Sunday (Jan. 19). "I just got off the phone with Blaq poet, he confirmed. Screwball brought the Legendary, Street anthems. Legendary shit. That was my man. REST IN PEACE my bro.. This is crazy."

Fellow Queens rapper Cormega also paid tribute to Hostyle on his Instagram page, writing, "RIP Hostyle from Screwball wow this one caught me off guard. He was talented."

You can read some of the tributes to Hostyle and watch Screwball's "H-O-S-T-Y-L-E." video below.