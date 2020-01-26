Hip-Hop Mourns Reported Death of Kobe Bryant

Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant reportedly died after being in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Sunday (Jan. 26).

According to ABC, the incident occurred Sunday morning around 10 a.m. PST and all five people onboard died as a result. The outlet reports Bryant was riding in a private helicopter flight on a Sikorsky S-76 when a fire reportedly broke out. Eye witnesses tell authorities they heard the aircraft sputtering before it ultimately went down.

There are many unknown factors in the crash. It is not known where the flight originated from or its destination. It is also not known whether the pilot radioed for help when the aircraft become unstable. As of press time, none of the other passengers have been identified. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Bryant was 41. This story is developing.

Bryant had an illustrious 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers that included appearing on 18 All-Star teams, earning five NBA championships and a couple of NBA Finals MVPs. He is fourth all-time in scoring. He also won two gold medal as a member of the U.S. Men's Basketball team.

He was also a fan-favorite of the hip-hop community. Many artists including Drake, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and more have used their social media accounts to mourn the basketball great.

XXL sends our condolences to the family of Kobe Bryant.

See the hip-hop community react to the tragic news of Black Mamba's passing via social media below.

