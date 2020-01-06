G Herbo Pleads Guilty to Battery

G Herbo is looking to put the past behind him, and he's reportedly doing so by entering a guilty plea for a prior battery case.

On Monday (Jan. 6), XXL got confirmation from the Fulton County Solicitor's Office that the Chicago rapper entered a guilty plea for the battery charge he was facing from an April 2019 incident with Ariana Fletcher, who is the mother of his son, Yosohn. With the plea, Herbo will avoid jail time as long as he doesn't have any additional run-ins with law enforcement.

Herbo was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 150 hours of community service per the terms of his plea. He will also have to participate in a 24-week family violence intervention program. The rapper's lawyer, Tanya Miller, told TMZ that the rapper is happy to now leave the case in the past.

"[Herbert is] eager to put this incident behind him and to move on with his life and his work—both in the studio and in the community," Miller said in her statement. "It is Herbert’s sincere desire to maintain harmony going forward while continuing to take care of his responsibilities to his family and to everyone else who depends on him.”

As previously reported, Herbo and Ariana reportedly got into an argument at a home in Atlanta that turned violent last April. On a subsequent Instagram Story, Fletcher alleged that the rapper attacked her and left bruises and cuts on her body. Herbo was arrested on April 18, 2019, and eventually charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

XXL has reached out to G Herbo's camp for confirmation.