On Friday (Jan. 10), Moneybagg Yo released his new album Time Served, which featured a new verse from Future on the cut "Federal Fed." On the song, some choice wording has fans feeling like Future was taunting NBA legend Scottie Pippen over the Atlanta rapper's previous alleged affair with Scottie's ex-wife, Larsa.

"I did it by mistake, it wasn't on purpose, end up fucking your wife," Future raps. "She was choosin' up and it was on sight/Had her ridin' on me like a motorbike/Had to clean her head like a wet wipe!"

As soon as the track hit streaming services, fans began speculating that Future was referring to the rumored 2016 tryst that was purported to have led to the Pippens' divorce.

"Future really said 'had her clean the head like a wet wipe' in reference to Scottie Pippen’s wife," one fan wrote. "Scottie has to kill this man. It’s the only way."

"If we're keeping it a buck, Scottie deserves all this smoke for taking her back after the first time, letting her initiate the divorce this last time, and not getting Future done up like R. Kelly in the desert," another said.

You can view more responses to Future's verse on Moneybagg Yo's new track for yourself below. Do you think he was talking about Larsa?