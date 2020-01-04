French Montana Accuses 50 Cent of Buying Fake Streams for French’s Music

Nearly a week after they started, French Montana and 50 Cent are continuing to trade shots. Most recently, French accused Fif of buying fake streams of French's music.

Early Saturday morning (Jan. 4), the Bronx rapper hopped on Instagram to deal his latest blow in the beef.

"Yeah, you sensitive dinosaur. I got all under your skin. Your whole page is about me," French starts in the video clip. "When that hate don't work they start telling lies, baby. Go keep buying my streams and talking 'bout faking streams. I checked on it. They all coming from New York. I did my homework. Damn, you mad."

French is referring to his September track "Writing on the Wall" featuring Post Malone, Cardi B and Rvssian, which people have pointed out received a recent spike in streams after not doing major numbers initially despite the A-list features. 50 Cent accused French of purchasing the additional streams, but the Bronx rapper believes 50 is the culprit.

Montana added, "Stop buying my streams. I'm doing numbers. You can't fake....Yo, how you go out your way, and call yourself an artist and buy my streams to make me look bad?"

The Coke Boys rapper continued to throw jabs in the caption.

"59 HOW YOU STOOP THAT LOW DINOSAUR," he wrote. "YOU BUY FAKE STREAMS ON MY SONG AND TRY TO USE THAT AGAINST ME. WOW. YOU THAT DESPERATE. I SHOWED PAPER WORK FOR 2MIL NOW YOU GOT NOTHING ON ME, BUT TO STOOP THAT LOW. BULLY DAYS ARE OVER WITH YOU SHOULD USE THAT MONEY FOR YOUR RAP SHOWS DINOSAUR !! YOU CAN ONLY PERFORM IN SOUTH KOREA ITS OK TO TAKE AN “L”

AND IM LOOKING FOR YOUR DENTIST YOU DESERVE A FULL REFUND 59 AN EVIL DONKEY."

French didn't stop there. He also posted a screenshot from an alleged article about 50 owing money for a Bentley. He then added another video with a woman recounting an alleged sexual encounter with Fif.

50 and French started trading jabs earlier this week when 50 clowned French's newly purchased Bugatti on social media. French countered by comparing the Queens rapper to 6ix9ine. 50, who performs in Boston on Sunday (Jan. 5), responded by claiming to have evidence that the "Pop That" rapper got a 60-month loan to purchase his Bugatti.

The saga continues.