Eminem is not done with Lord Jamar just yet.

On his latest album, Music to Be Murdered By, which Em dropped on Friday (Jan. 17), Slim Shady takes a lyrical jab at the former Brand Nubian member on “I Will.” The track also features fellow lyricists (and some Slaughterhouse members) KXNG Crooked, Royce 5'9" and Joell Ortiz.

On Em’s verse, he spits a barrage of lyrical bullets at his haters including Jamar, who has been very critical of the Detroit rhymer.

“Got a crown of thorns, but it won't fit around the horns/But I'ma keep it a buck like a dollar store/I'm more than you bargained for and I am far more worse/Than a 40-some bar Lord Jamar verse,” he raps on the song.

In another verse, Eminem addresses Jamar's past statement that Em (and other White rappers) are guests in the house of hip-hop. “I never was, been claiming rap when it's not yours/If it was anyone's house G Rap and Rakim a be havin' you mop floors Run-DMC would be havin' you cleanin' sinks/Yeah, your group was off the chain, but you were the weakest link."

"I Will" follows a previous Eminem song on which he disses Jamar. On his 2018 album, Kamikaze, the Shady Records founder slams Jamar on "Fall," on which he warns him to keep his name out of his mouth.

"And as far as Lord Jamar, you better leave me the hell alone/Or I'll show you an Elvis clone/Walk up in this house you own/Brush my pelvic bone/You should tell a phone and go fetch me the remote/Put my feet up and just make myself at home/I belong here, clown!" he spits on the track.

So far, Lord Jamar has yet to respond to Em's latest lyrical barbs on "I Will."

