Drake and Future have already started celebrating their success in the new year by copping some fresh jewelry.

According to a report TMZ published on Friday (Jan. 10), Drizzy and Future Hendrix copped two matching chains with emblems for their respective labels. Both pieces were reportedly made by Jason of Beverly Hills and feature over half a kilo of gold and 40-carat diamonds. Drake's necklace and the pendant come in gold while Future opted for the silver version.

The hefty price tag for each chain reportedly comes out to $200,000 each. The What a Time to be Alive rappers also wear the chains in their new video for their latest single. After months of teasing new music even while Drizzy was on tour, the Toronto rapper and the Atlanta artist dropped "Life Is Good," an OZ and D. Hill-produced single that marks their first of 2020.

"Workin' on the weekend like usual/Way off in the deep end like usual," Drake rhymes on the chorus for the song. "Niggas swear they passed us, they doin' too much/Haven't done my taxes, I'm too turnt up/Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin' nuts/Niggas caught me slippin' once, okay, so what?/Someone hit your block up, I'd tell you if it was us/Manor house in Rosewood, this shit too plush."

There's no confirmation whether their new single will appear on their rumored project What a Time to be Alive 2. For now, see Drake and Future's matching chains below.