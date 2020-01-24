Dame Dash Plans to Make Rock Album

Dame Dash is focusing his energy on creating a rock album.

On Friday morning (Jan. 24), the Roc-a-Fella Records co-founder appeared on The Breakfast Club to talk about an array of topics. Not long after his conversation with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy began, Dame Dash opened up about his decision to be more of an artist in 2020. Once Charlamagne asked Dame why he wants to be in the spotlight, the entrepreneur revealed that he's always been an artist and has plans on dropping a rock album.

"During the night, I'm a rock star, so I decided to do a rock album," Dame said. "I've been working with my man Tash for like 10, 15 years. We've been around the world. He is the best guitar player in the world. He was in a group called the London Souls, and we've been around the world. I went to like the top of the Great Wall to smoke weed with him. He was just playing with Slash from Guns N' Roses last week."

He continued to express his love for hitting the studio. "Then he came back to my gallery and we made four records. So I'm just having fun doing what I want during the night. I love making music actually. That's what I've been loving lately."

Dash already has a few rock-based songs he's made like "Line Em Up" and "Window Shopping." Projects like Dame Dash Presents Paid in Full / Dream Team have been released in the past, but this would be his first rock LP.

Before he revealed his new project, Dash briefly discussed his ongoing legal issues. He asserted that all three current cases against him are "frivolous." His most recent battle surfaced after a $50 million dollar battery lawsuit was brought against him by famed photographer Monique Bunn, who reportedly alleges that Dame groped her while she was at a home he shared with his partner, Racquel Horn.

Watch Dame Dash's entire interview below.