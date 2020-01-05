DaBaby Released From Jail

DaBaby is free.

According to WSVN 7 News, the North Carolina rapper was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center in West Miami-Dade on Saturday evening (Jan. 4). His release reportedly comes as a result of his warrant in Texas being withdrawn.

DaBaby's release comes shortly after the Kirk rapper was arrested on a battery charge. Back on Jan. 2, the North Carolina MC was in Miami when he met up with a concert promoter to collect his $30,000 fee to perform at a South Florida nightclub. After realizing that he only received $20,000, DaBaby reportedly demanded the other $10,000 and then allegedly punched the promoter's friend in the face. Afterward, DaBaby's team jumped in and allegedly robbed the promoter of $80, a credit card and his iPhone 7. The victim recently revealed he plans to sue the rapper.

XXL has reached out to DaBaby's team for comment on his release.

The 2019 XXL Freshman was detained and held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center before he was formally arrested on Jan. 3. He was being held without bond due to an outstanding fugitive warrant that was issued in the state of Texas.

This serves as a big setback for the rapper who had one of the biggest rises in rap in 2019. The day before his arrest, Diddy crowned him as the hottest artist in the game during an encounter that was captured on camera. He was recently announced as one of the artists who will be performing at the famed 2020 Coachella Music and Arts Festival in April. Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, YBN Cordae, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib and others are also among those slated to perform at the event.

DaBaby's next scheduled court hearing is Tuesday (Jan. 7).