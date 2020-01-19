DaBaby Says He Quit Smoking Weed

DaBaby is making some life changes for the new year, which apparently include giving up marijuana.

On Sunday (Jan. 19), the 2019 XXL Freshman posted a picture on Twitter of himself wearing a Louis Vuitton sweatshirt and a bunch of diamonds. The photo got multiple reactions from fans who said the rapper appeared to look inebriated.

One Twitter user noted, "Baby you look high asl in this one."

Baby then revealed he quit smoking weed to start off the new year. "I haven’t smoked since the ball dropped," he responded.

He later admitted he'd been drinking before the photo was taken.

This is definitely a big change for DaBaby who has shown a love for the psychedelic plant over the years. Him abstaining from smoking may have something to do with his detainment on marijuana charges back in December. As previously reported, the ascendant MC was taken into custody and later cited for marijuana possession in North Carolina. Then again, he could be turning over a new leaf. Pun intended.

In other DaBaby-related news, video recently surfaced of the rapper roughing up a hotel employee in Beverly Hills, Calif. Baby has since told his side of the story surrounding the incident.

"The hotel worker you see me 'pushing' came up to me outside the hotel and asked could he record a video of me holding my 2-year-old daughter," DaBaby wrote in a lengthy message on Instagram. "I calmly and respectfully said no and explained to him posting video of me at the time would compromise the safety of me and my child by letting social media know where we were staying."

DaBaby went on to say the man refused to follow his request and walked to a different location to take the video from a distance.

"I told him to delete the video immediately and take his bitch ass in the hotel and do his job since he wasn't able to abide by company policy while doing his job outside the hotel," DaBaby continued. "Upon entering the hotel I made him sit down and understand that no video is worth the safety of my child being compromised."

DaBaby is up for two Grammy Awards at next week's ceremony including Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.