DaBaby Wants to Be President of the United States in 50 Years

DaBaby dominated 2019 with his fun-filled music videos and is looking to continue his success through 2020. Years from now, he hopes he can parlay that success into a stay at the White House.

In an interview with The Guardian that was published on Friday (Jan. 10), the 2019 XXL Freshman told the publication his immediate goals of pursuing acting and developing his Billion Dollar Baby imprint. When asked what he wanted to accomplish five years from now, he wasn’t too sure. However, he did have one lofty goal for the future. “Fifty years, man? I better be damn near the president of the United States,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, DaBaby cited several top-notch rappers for inspiring him to get into rapping. “I’ve studied the greats,” he said. "I studied people like Future, Lil Wayne and [Kanye West], who came up and consistently progressed. I’ve studied all the genius marketers throughout the rap game. I borrow from anybody with something to offer."

Speaking of presidents, the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama revealed his 2019 playlist on Spotify last month and DaBaby's No.1 single "Suge" was on the list.

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year," Obama tweeted at the time. "If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick."

Will DaBaby end up getting into politics. No way to know for sure, but 50 years is a long time, and anything can happen.