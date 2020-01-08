DaBaby Won’t Face Charges for Assault of Food Vendor

DaBaby is breathing a sigh of relief today.

His attorney has confirmed the TMZ report, published on Wednesday (Jan. 8), with XXL that the Kirk rapper won't face any charges for an attack he was accused of being involved in last month. The website says DaBaby's lawyer, Michael Heiskell, provided the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office with video evidence that shows his client didn't commit the assault in question. The case was dropped on Monday.

In video of the fight, DaBaby is not fully engaged in the melee. The case was swiftly dropped as soon as prosecutors saw that the "Suge" rapper was hanging back while the assault occurred. While this matter has concluded, the incident did pose a problem for the rapper during his 48-hour imprisonment at a Miami jail over the weekend.

Last Thursday (Jan. 2), DaBaby was detained and later arrested on a battery charge after being accused of robbing and beating a music promoter that allegedly owed him $10,000 for a show. Authorities in Miami decided to keep him in jail because of an arrest warrant that was issued in Texas.

However, the only reason the warrant was signed is that Texas authorities believed DaBaby was actually fighting in the airport scuffle. DaBaby was released from jail for the Miami incident on Saturday evening (Jan. 4), which was just two days before the Texas case was dropped.

DaBaby's recent battery charge for the Miami incident still stands. Using his Instagram account a couple of days ago, DaBaby said he wants his fans to stop talking about the arrest for now.