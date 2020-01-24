Bobby Shmurda to Drop New Mixtape From Prison in Two Weeks, Says Fivio Foreign

Bobby Shmurda might drop new music while behind bars this year.

In an interview with Ebro Darden that aired Thursday (Jan. 23), Brookyln rapper Fivio Foreign, whose hit "Big Drip" has been taking over New York and beyond, told the Beats 1 radio host that he recently had a conversation with currently incarcerated GS9 member Rowdy Rebel. Foreign asserts that Rebel told him GS9's plans for the new year, which includes new music from Shmurda.

"I spoke to Rebel on the phone," Foreign said. "He said two weeks he got some fire coming out. He goin' crazy. And he's dropping a mixtape."

After Ebro asked Fivio Foreign to clarify who is dropping the tape, Foreign confirms that it's Bobby who plans to drop a new mixtape from jail.

"Bobby! He droppin' a mixtape from jail," Foreign revealed. "Facts, nobody knew that."

Bobby and his GS9 brethren Rowdy Rebel have been locked up since they were arrested in New York on various weapons charges back in 2016. The “Hot Nigga” rapper, who Boosie Badazz praised for not snitching, was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a weapon. Last year, Shmurda's mother, Leslie Pollard, gave his fans an update on her son's status behind bars in an Instagram post.

"Great visit with my stinky.....the countdown continues 22 months to go," Pollard wrote in her caption. "Chewy is in great spirits he sends his Love and he can not wait to be back to work."

There's no confirmation on the exact release of this new Bobby Shmurda mixtape. Either way, it will be great to hear new tunes from the Brooklyn rapper, who will reportedly be released later this year.

Watch Fivio Foreign talk about Bobby Shmurda's upcoming mixtape below.