Bernie Sanders Would Support Cardi B Going Into Politics

Following her public statements about her desires to one day join Congress, Cardi B is receiving some pretty strong backing from at least one presidential candidate.

Speaking with TMZ on Tuesday (Jan. 14), Senator Bernie Sanders said the "Bodak Yellow" rapper would make a fine political peer.

"Cardi B is deeply concerned about what's happening in the country," said Sanders, who's been Vermont's U.S. senator for over a decade now. "She knows what it's like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics."

Cardi B confessed her desire to run for Congress via Twitter earlier this week.

"I think I want to be a politician," wrote Cardi, who recently did shows in Africa. "I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Government." She later received some backlash for listing this as a goal, but that didn't stop people like Sanders from coming to her aid.

Bernie's support of Cardi is no surprise. Back in July of 2019, the Bronx native sat with Sanders to ask him questions about what he plans for American people if he wins the 2020 Presidential election. Since then the pair have been on good terms and Cardi B has remained one of Sanders' most well-known supporters.

While Cardi isn't yet known as a political figure, she's never shied away from speaking up for minority and disenfranchised people. Most recently, Cardi spoke out against President Donald Trump after he ordered an airstrike in Iran that killed general Qasem Soleimani.

"Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅😩 but shit ain’t no joke!" she wrote. "Specially being from New York. Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship."

Being that the bold Bronx rhymer is thinking about putting in the work to help the American people, do you think she could get your vote?