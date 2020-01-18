Bad Boys 4 Movie in the Works: Report

Bad Boys for Life was supposed to be the last ride for the popular film franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence but it looks like another sequel is already in the works.

On Friday (Jan. 17), the same day Bad Boys for Life was released nationwide in theaters, The Hollywood Reporter published an exclusive report stating a fourth film is already in the developmental stages. According to their report, writer Chris Bremner will pen the script for the forthcoming installment. He also worked on For Life as the screenplay writer.



Thankfully, this time the follow-up film is not expected to have as long of a gap between movies, which was eight years between the first and second film and 17 years between the third and fourth theatrical releases. BBFL raked in $23.5 million when it was released in select theaters on Thursday (Jan. 16) and is projected to make $68 million over the course of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. That would be better than the haul for Bad Boys II, which pulled in $46.5 million in its first weekend. It would also best the total income of the first film ($65.8 million).

A new Bad Boys film would add to Will's normally full plate of projects. Back in October, it was reported that he was working on a spin-off to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air television series. After a long musical hiatus, he recently revealed he might also drop his first album since 2005's Lost and Found.