ASAP Rocky Says He Thanked President Trump After Swedish Prison Release

Last year, A$AP Rocky spent a harrowing month-long stint in a Swedish jail on assault charges. But thanks to his fans, who launched a petition demanding his freedom, and some help from the White House, the Harlem rhymer was eventually released from prison.

In an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that was posted on Friday (Jan. 17), Rocky said that he was appreciative of the White House’s support while he was locked up. After his release, he even thanked President Donald Trump on the phone for his assistance.

"I spoke to [Trump] to thank them,” he said. “I don’t agree with all the political shit that he does at all, but I’m just thankful for everybody that supported me in there (Swedish prison)."

However, Rocky admitted that when Trump started to get involved in his legal situation over in Sweden he was a little worried that he might not get out of prison.

“So I’m really in Sweden and thinkin’ about all this political shit, I was kind of thinking it was going to make my situation worse, but I was still thankful. I’m just keeping it a hundred,” he stated. He then added, "Regardless of the political shit, I kept it cordial and very respectful ‘cause I was thankful."

Last year, when the Testing rapper was in a Swedish jail, President Trump reportedly sent a presidential envoy for hostage affairs to attend his trial. The envoy, Robert C. O’Brien, was in the courtroom during the proceedings but didn't say anything. “The president asked me to come here and support these American citizens,” Mr. O’Brien told The New York Times after the hearing. “I’ll be here until they come home.”

Additionally, Trump himself tweeted out support for Rocky on his Twitter account and strangely enough, the rapper's name was mentioned during the impeachment hearings for POTUS back in November.

You can watch A$AP Rocky's interview with The Breakfast Club below. Fast-forward to the 38-minute mark to hear him discuss thanking Donald Trump for his assistance.