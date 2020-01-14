Akon Claims He Finalized Agreement for His Own City

Akon is one step closer to establishing his own city.

On Monday afternoon (Jan. 13), the singer with a billion-dollar credit line in China claimed that he's come to an agreement with the government in Senegal, which will apparently allow him to open his own city, which is aptly titled Akon City. In a tweet he posted to his timeline, Akon, who is of Senegalese descent, posted a photo of himself with what appears to be government officials from the African country.

"Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal," Akon tweeted. "Looking forward to hosting you there in the future."

According to CNN, Akon has been making arraignments for his own city since 2018. At the time, the rapper, who dropped his Akonda project in 2019, asserted that he had plans to build a brand new city on a 2,000-acre land gifted to him by the President of Senegal, Macky Sall. In lieu of the country's West African CFA franc, Akon City will reportedly only deal with AKoin, which is the rapper's own brand of digital currency.

Akon has always been willing to lend a helping hand when it comes to Africa. Back in 2013, the Grammy-nominated rapper founded the company Akon Lighting Africa. His company's goal was to bring solar power to rural areas all around the continent. So far, Akon's company has reportedly helped bring electricity to 14 countries around Africa. He also created a job-training solar academy in Bamako, Mali to teach young Africans how to use and maintain solar power.

Watch Akon talk about the plans for his city below.