50 Cent Calls Out Reporter Accused of Saying N-Word During Live Kobe Bryant News Broadcast

50 Cent did not let a news reporter slide after she was accused of saying the N-Word during a news broadcast about Kobe Bryant's tragic death.

On Sunday (Jan. 26), 50 uploaded a video to his Instagram timeline that showed MSNBC's coverage of the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death in Calabasas. In the video, the news anchor Alison Morris appears to say the N-Word while describing Bryant's home team the Los Angeles Lakers. Before any explanation was offered, 50 quickly reacted to the on-air mistake.

"did this bitch just say that on the air? #starzgettheapp #abcforlife Feb 11," 50 wrote in his caption. "She gotta get fired for that."

Shortly after the broadcast aired, Morris issued an apology for even sounding like she said the N-Word. In her apologetic tweet, Morris asserts that she was going to say "Knicks" and tried to quickly correct herself to say "Lakers" but, according to her, she ended up saying "Nakers" instead.

“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I, unfortunately, stuttered on-air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers,'” Morris wrote on Twitter. “Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.”

Although she apologized, it doesn't appear as though 50 Cent is buying it. The Power co-creator, who traveled overseas to perform last year, continued to go in on Morris for her on-air mess-up.

"this is the woman who said that about kobe in my last post‍♂️where the fuck is @oprah when this kind a shit happens? I know me too is the movement but what the fuck. #starzgettheapp #abcforlife Feb11," 50 wrote in a separate post.

See what he has to say about MSNBC anchor Allison Morris below.