Teen Admits to Killing Young Greatness, Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter

Just over one year after the tragic death of Young Greatness, one teen has admitted to the killing.

On Friday afternoon (Dec. 27), The New Orleans Advocate reported that 19-year-old Donny Maxwell, one of three people indicted for the killing of Greatness, has pled guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery, obstruction of justice and conspiring to commit armed robbery and obstruct justice. He is now awaiting sentencing for the crimes. If convicted, Maxwell could face up to 40 years in prison on the manslaughter conviction and 99 years for the armed robbery.

A couple of months before Maxwell pled guilty to the charges, 17-year-old Lovance Wix pled guilty to the same charges as Maxwell. The difference is that instead of admitting to killing Greatness, he pleaded guilty to illegal discharge of a gun. Wix was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his crimes.

The last remaining defendant in this case is Donald Reaux, who pled not guilty to counts of second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, armed robbery, obstruction of justice and conspiring to commit armed robbery and obstruct justice. The 39-year-old was indicted for the charges along with Wix and Maxwell in March. His trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 14. If convicted, he could face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Greatness, born Theodore Jones, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Oct. 29, 2018. After Greatness was shot, the suspects allegedly fled in a stolen vehicle. At the time of his death, Greatness was signed to Cash Money Records.

XXL has reached out to Orleans Parish District Attorney for comment on the case.