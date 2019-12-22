Rich Homie Quan Is Willing to Work With Young Thug on New Music

Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug were once BFFs, frequently collaborating on well-received tracks and linking up with Birdman to form Rich Gang. Then, in 2015, the two Atlanta rappers had a falling out. Nothing was the same. Now, four years removed from their beef, Rich Homie is ready to let bygones be bygones and possibly get back in the studio with Thugger.

RHQ recently sat down for an interview with Hot 107.9's Durtty Boyz, which was published on Saturday (Dec. 21). One of the most interesting topics was Rich's current status with Thug and if they will ever reunite.

"I would say anything's possible. It's open," Rich said. "I wouldn't be against it. As long as it made sense, you feel me? It's always been what the people has made it to be. 'Til this day me and bruh ain't never had no conversation about that. So, even if the conversation did happen, I don't know what kind of turn it would take. I'm all ears, put it like that."

"It be egos, man," Rich Homie added making sense of the situation. "I ain't gon' lie, the people will create something that it's not, or make it bigger than what it is. By that time, you done made so much, I done made some much, egos up so high, we ain't even on that no more. But, like I told y'all, I'm all ears for the conversation."

Things were all good with the rappers until they started trading shots in 2015 after Quan stated he wanted to step away from Rich Gang and focus on his solo career. In May 2017, Quan revealed that he and Thug were no longer on speaking terms. Last March, Thugger turned down a $1 million offer from Gucci Mane to get the YSL rapper and Rich Homie back in the studio.

Check out Rich Homie Quan's entire interview below.