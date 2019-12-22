Remembering the Biggest Hip-Hop Trends of the 2010s

Over the course of its lifespan, hip-hop has changed multiple times, as a genre and a culture.

From 1973 to 2019, we’ve seen the music take different courses, watched the fashion get several facelifts, witnessed the dances diversify and heard the lingo undergo various transitions. Every decade or era is unique, and each new cycle comes with its own easily identifiable trends that makes it stand apart. Some of these crazes associated with the genre are good, some bad and some we wish would GTFOH.

While hip-hop grew up in the 1980s, settling its traditions and establishing its own unique elements, by the 1990s clear changes were taking place as the culture matured and began to be accepted by the mainstream.

The 2000s was unique in its own right. It was the era of mixtapes, extra tall T-shirts, oversized jerseys, Easter pink drinks, Auto-Tune, ringtones, the South’s rise and New York City’s perceived decline.

The 2010s featured a whole new set of mini movements that helped shaped the decade, for better for worse. As the old saying goes, the only constant is change and, hate it or love it, fads drive the culture.

With the decade coming to a close, XXL looks back on some of the trends that took over during the last 10 years.