Obie Trice is facing some serious legal trouble.

According to a report TMZ published on Friday morning (Dec. 6), the former Shady Records rapper was taken into custody after an argument in his home turned violent. Trice was arrested and charged with aggravated felony assault of a family member with a gun and contempt of court for violating a protective order. XXL confirmed his arrest today.

Michigan's Oakland County police were reportedly called to Trice's home after neighbors heard screaming and loud noises coming from inside. The cops spoke to Trice and a woman he's been living with, and the woman told authorities they got into a heated argument. Eventually, the woman's son reportedly got in the middle of the scuffle, and that's when a gun was fired and the son was hit in the groin. The rapper is still being held behind bars with a $16,900 bond.

Obie Trice was signed to Eminem's Shady Records before leaving to start his own label, Black Market Entertainment, in 2010. The 42-year-old dropped his most recent album The Fifth back in August.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Obie Trice and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office for comment.