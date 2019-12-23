UPDATE:

According to the Miami Herald, investigators found MDMA in both pill and crystal form as well as cocaine, marijuana, and heroin on the private jet Lil Wayne was flying on. Vape cartridges from Lil Wayne’s newly developed weed brand, GKUA Ultra Premium were found on board, as well as a gold-plated handgun. The quantity of each drug has yet to be revealed.

UPDATE:

According to a report the New York Daily News published Monday night (Dec. 23), federal authorities found drugs and one firearm on the plane after they searched it. So far, no arrests were made and no charges have been filed. However, if there are charges, then they would come down after Christmas Day.

UPDATE:

Hours after a private jet he was on was reportedly searched by federal authorities on Monday (Dec. 23), Lil Wayne appeared to respond with a tweet.

"All goody! I think they thought I was talking abt a different “Pack” in my last tweet," Weezy wrote, referencing his tweet about his favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers. "But anyway GO PACK GO!!!"

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lil Wayne has reportedly just had another unwanted encounter with the law.

According to a report the Miami Herald published on Monday afternoon (Dec. 23), federal agents, including members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, searched a private jet the 37-year-old rapper was flying on after it landed at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Wayne had reportedly been flying into Miami from California. It is unknown whether or not he owns the jet.

The sources say that agents had been working on getting a search warrant from a judge after they'd gotten a tip about drugs potentially being transported. Wayne, along with other passengers on the plane, was reportedly required to remain within the airport until the federal authorities had finished conducting their search.

At press time, it is not known whether anyone is going to be charged or if federal agents discovered illegal materials on the plane.

This report surfaces two weeks after Juice Wrld died after suffering a seizure amid a reported search of a private jet he was riding in on Dec. 8. According to reports, Juice Wrld consumed several Percocet pills in an effort to hide the drugs from federal authorities searching the aircraft. It was also reported that 70 pounds of marijuana were being carried on the plane.

XXL has reached out to Lil Wayne's camp for comment.