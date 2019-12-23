Kodak Black Spends $8,000 on Gifts for Kids and Donations for Christmas

Kodak Black plans to bring some holiday glee to kids for Christmas.

According to a report TMZ published on Sunday (Dec. 22), the Florida rapper's lawyer Bradford Cohen told the outlet that Kodak has given his team the green light to drop thousands of dollars on an assortment of gifts for at least 70 children from the Paradise Day Care Center in Broward County. The incarcerated rapper also plans to give more money away to charities, religious institutions and individual families.

The children at the daycare center range from ages two to seven so they'll be receiving things like dolls, bicycles and other cool toys. Kodak also plans to donate gifts and more to another family who has a child who is blind. After a tip from a non-profit organization in Florida called LightHouse for the Blind, the Painting Pictures rapper plans to hook them up with braille gifts along with voice-activated games, iPads, bedding and fresh mattresses.

Kodak's final donation will go to Rabbi Kaplan of the Downtown Jewish Center Chabad in Fort Lauderdale. The $1,000 monetary gift will go toward building a new synagogue. In total, Kodak has spent up to $8,000 from behind bars to make Christmas possible for children and families in need.

In an Instagram post he uploaded yesterday, Kodak's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, spoke on the reason they have made known the rapper's latest donation.

"@kodakblack is doing ok, hes keeping faith and the appeal regarding his sentence is progressing," Cohen begins. "In the meantime hes still doing good in the community. Most of the time he donates anonymously and tells me not to let anyone know, but sometimes you have to push back negatively and let people see why I always say he's a good guy with a good heart."

It's not the first charitable donation Kodak has made from his prison cell. During Thanksgiving time, Kodak’s attorney posted on his Instagram account a photo of an array of gift cards from Publix grocery store spread across a table. In his caption, Mr. Cohen revealed that his client planned to give thousands of dollars in gift cards to needy families in Florida's Broward and Dade County areas to buy food for the holidays.