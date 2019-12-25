Juice Wrld’s Previously Unreleased Fire in the Booth Freestyle Surfaces: Listen

A previously unreleased Juice Wrld freestyle has surfaced.

On Wednesday (Dec. 25), British Beats 1 radio host Charlie Sloth shared a Fire in the Booth freestyle featuring the late rapper that had never been published. Fire in the Booth is Sloth’s longtime freestyle series he started on BBC 1 Xtra. The freestyle video begins with a disclaimer.

"This was recorded in February 2019 in L.A.," the message starts. "With the sad passing of Juice Wrld, we wanted to share this with his fans. We believe Juice Wrld's Fire in the Booth freestyle was one of the greatest freestyles ever."

The clip shows the late rapper freestyling off the dome for over 10 minutes while Sloth switches beats during session.

"That shit really be freestyle, right?" Charlie marvels during one break. "I don't know how you do that."

After about five minutes of straight spittin', Juice ramps up the difficulty level by getting Charlie to toss out random words for him to play off of while he raps.

This is just another example of Juice Wrld's elite freestyling ability. A true talent.

This new freestyle is likely welcomed by Juice Wrld’s fans, who are still saddened by the rapper's passing after he suffered from a seizure at Chicago Midway International Airport on Dec. 8. The Chicago MC reportedly ingested several Percocet pills while federal agents searched through luggage on the plane, which allegedly contained 70 pounds of weed, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, guns and ammunition. Juice was laid to rest less than a week later during a private ceremony in Illinois.

Juice's girlfriend Ally Lotti recently offered an emotional speech during a Rolling Loud Los Angeles tribute performance following his death.

"I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this Earth," Lotti said. "He literally loved every single one of you guys. There is not a time that he had showed me any different love that he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative, any negative thing in your life, he would tell you every time he saw you to change that to a positive situation. He would change that to 999. You gotta keep that in your heart."

Juice Wrld's official cause of death has yet to be revealed.